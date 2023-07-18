B&B Sports Academy provides positive space for kids to learn boxing, discipline

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — B&B Sports Academy has become a second home for 13-year-old Reno Busby.

He’s been boxing at the North Omaha gym since he was seven years old.

“It seems easy, but it’s not easy,” Reno said. “I just kept learning and kept learning.”

He was instantly hooked.

Over time, his mom Jache Thompson noticed a change.

She said Reno used to struggle in school and sometimes had a temper.

“Bringing him [to B&B] has really helped with that,” Thompson said. “The male figures, Bud [Crawford] taking him under his wing, just kind of showing him the ropes. And the discipline here is just so positive.”

Reno lost his father when he was a year old, so the gym provides him with role models to look up to.

“I try not to use that as a crutch for Reno, but I understand that it does affect him,” Thompson said. “And the coaches here just helped him thrive and let him know ‘not only am I here for you, but I got your back too.’”

“Whatever I need, I go to them and talk,” Reno added. “And they treat me like [their] son so it feels good.”

He’s now transitioned into a mentor role, looking after the younger kids at the gym.

After all, he was in their shoes six years ago.

“I’ve got other people looking up to me, so that means I have to do the right thing,” Reno said. “Because if I do the wrong thing, they’re gonna try to follow me and think it’s good.”

Thompson said coming to the gym has also improved Reno’s cooperation skills.

“He doesn’t have a problem with authority,” Thompson said. “So going to other groups, if another team leader is the lead, he has no problem with listening.”

She said having a place like B&B provides a welcoming, positive space for kids all across Omaha.

The gym is free for kids under 19.