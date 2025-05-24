Watch Now
GRIFFIN GREATNESS: Gretna East wins first state baseball championship

Gretna East beat Bennington 2-0 in the Nebraska Class B state championship Friday at Werner Park.
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — After a runner-up finish in the 2024 Nebraska Class B baseball championship, Gretna East gets gold in 2025, beating Bennington 2-0 Friday at Werner Park.

Griffins sophomore Chase Neneman drove in the only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning on a single, while senior pitcher Austin Copeland threw a complete game two-hitter.

This is the first baseball state championship for Gretna East in its second year as a school.

In the Class A final after a more than two-hour delay, Millard North fell to Lincoln East 5-4 on a walkoff bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

