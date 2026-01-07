Happy Homecoming: Former CU volleyball Norah Sis Tebrake glad to be back in Omaha

OMAHA (KMTV) — She might have a new name, but Norah (Sis) Tebrake still brings the same infectious smile to the court.

The former CU volleyball star is now married to former Creighton baseball standout Dylan Tebrake.

"He's always encouraging me and challenging me," said Norah. "And I try to do the same for him. I think it's such a cool dynamic."

After spending her first pro season helping Orlando to a league title, Norah had now returned to Omaha to play for the Supernovas. But returning to her hometown actually did take some getting used to again.

"I'm a wimp when it comes to the cold," Tebrake said. "But now coming back after spending just one winter away, I feel like I can't handle the cold."

Along with reuniting with some former Bluejays, Tebrake has also formed friendships with her former rivals and now current teammates, including ex-NU star Merritt Beason.

"She's just so joyful and leads with so much grace and so much love," said Beason. "You can see that in her play. She's one of the best people that I've ever met and it's been so fun getting to know her."

"To have people that know just kind of what makes you tick and what you need on the court and off the court is super helpful," Tebrake said. "Obviously we're all learning that about each other but just to come in knowing that there's people that already know that about me has been super comforting."

The Novas host San Diego in the season opener on Thursday at 7 PM at CHI Health Center.