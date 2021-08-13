Hastings, Nebraska baseball team headed to Little League World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A team from Hastings, Nebraska is headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania after beating an Iowa team, 2-1 in the Midwest Regional on Friday. It's the 2nd time ever a team from Nebraska has made the Little League World Series.

Hastings earned the final out on a diving catch by right fielder Jude Johnson.

WHAT A CATCH TO CLINCH IT!



Nebraska’s Hastings Little League punches its ticket to Williamsport and will play for the Midwest Region Championship! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/KTbUd1oL21 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 13, 2021

Hastings will play for the Midwest Regional title on Saturday at 9 a.m. on ESPN.

