Hastings, Nebraska baseball team headed to Little League World Series

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Hastings Baseball
hastings little league baseball
Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 13:24:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A team from Hastings, Nebraska is headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania after beating an Iowa team, 2-1 in the Midwest Regional on Friday. It's the 2nd time ever a team from Nebraska has made the Little League World Series.

Hastings earned the final out on a diving catch by right fielder Jude Johnson.

Hastings will play for the Midwest Regional title on Saturday at 9 a.m. on ESPN.

