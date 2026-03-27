Hawkeyes handle Huskers: Iowa men advance to Elite Eight

HOUSTON, Tex. (KMTV) — In another tightly-contested matchup between the Iowa and Nebraska men's basketball teams, the Hawkeyes used a late surge to beat the Huskers 77-71 and advance to the Elite Eight.

Bennett Stirtz, whose three-pointer gave Iowa the lead, led his team with 20 points. Tate Sage contributed 19 off the bench.

For Nebraska, Pryce Sandfort had a game-high 25 points, and Braden Frager had 16.

Nebraska was up by 10 multiple times in the first half before the Hawkeyes cut it to 46-43 at halftime.

The second half was back-and-forth. Stirtz's three-pointer with 2:10 to go sparked a 15-6 run to close it out.

Iowa will face either Illinois or Houston in the next round.

Nebraska finishes with a 28-7 record.