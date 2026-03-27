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Hawkeyes handle Huskers: Iowa men advance to Elite Eight

Iowa took its first lead with two minutes left in the game and outscored Nebraska 15-6 to seal the win.
NCAA Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Ashley Landis/AP
Nebraska forward Rienk Mast (51) battles for a rebound with Iowa guards Bennett Stirtz (14) and forward Cooper Koch (8) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
NCAA Iowa Nebraska Basketball
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HOUSTON, Tex. (KMTV) — In another tightly-contested matchup between the Iowa and Nebraska men's basketball teams, the Hawkeyes used a late surge to beat the Huskers 77-71 and advance to the Elite Eight.

Bennett Stirtz, whose three-pointer gave Iowa the lead, led his team with 20 points. Tate Sage contributed 19 off the bench.

For Nebraska, Pryce Sandfort had a game-high 25 points, and Braden Frager had 16.

Nebraska was up by 10 multiple times in the first half before the Hawkeyes cut it to 46-43 at halftime.

The second half was back-and-forth. Stirtz's three-pointer with 2:10 to go sparked a 15-6 run to close it out.

Iowa will face either Illinois or Houston in the next round.

Nebraska finishes with a 28-7 record.

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