WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMTV) — Ryan Hawkins & Ryan Kalkbrenner combined for 52 points as the Creighton men's basketball team beat Georgetown on Saturday in Washington, D.C. by a score of 80-66. Hawkins had a game-high 30 points while Kalkbrenner added 22.

CU improved to 15-8 overall, 7-5 in the BIG EAST.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in Omaha starting at 8 p.m on FS1.