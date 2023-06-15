'He was a phenomenal teammate': Creighton hosts Chris Gradoville Gratitude Baseball Camp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The second annual Chris Gradoville Gratitude Baseball Camp today at Creighton gave nearly 300 young players the chance to learn baseball skills from high school and college coaches, current and former college players, plus former major league players who knew Chris.

"More than anything, it's a time for us to remember Chris and talk about the good that he brought to this world. He was a phenomenal teammate, a phenomenal friend that would do anything for anyone. And that's why we have the support we have here today," former MLB player, Pat Venditte, said.

All proceeds are going to the Chris Gradoville Leadership Scholarship Fund. He played for Creighton and the Texas Rangers, but off the field, was a community leader in Spokane, Washington.

He was killed in Omaha in 2021. At the time, he was the director of baseball operations at Creighton.

SEE MORE: Funeral for Creighton Baseball staffer Christopher Gradoville

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.