Watch Now
Sports

Actions

HEADING TO THE SEMIFINALS! Nebraska men blow out Illinois at Big Ten Tournament

keisei tominaga
Abbie Parr/AP
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
keisei tominaga
Posted at 10:57 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 23:59:39-04

The Nebraska men's basketball team beat Indiana, 93-66, on Friday night in Minneapolis to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.

Keisei Tominaga & Brice Williams both scored a game-high 23 points.

The Huskers will face Illinois starting at 2:30 PM on Saturday on KMTV.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-480x360-Generic.png

More News In Your Neighborhood