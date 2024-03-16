HEADING TO THE SEMIFINALS! Nebraska men blow out Illinois at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska men's basketball team beat Indiana, 93-66, on Friday night in Minneapolis to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.
Keisei Tominaga & Brice Williams both scored a game-high 23 points.
The Huskers will face Illinois starting at 2:30 PM on Saturday on KMTV.
"I wish Trev the best in his new journey...I'm confident that the leadership will find a really good replacement...I'm all in on this place. I love it. I want to be here." #Huskers head coach Fred Hoiberg on Trev Alberts' departure from NU. #Nebrasketball pic.twitter.com/OFTGLLPyfT— Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) March 16, 2024