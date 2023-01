OMAHA (KMTV) — High school basketball highlights from Friday January 27, 2023:

#5 Millard North picks up a road win at #8 Elkhorn South, 53-47.

The Bennington boys win the EMC Tournament title over Norr,is, 57-40.

And the Elkhorn North girls win the EMC tourney title over Norris, 63-41.

