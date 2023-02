OMAHA (KMTV) — The 19th-ranked Creighton men's basketball team fell to 10th-ranked Marquette on Tuesday night in Omaha, 73-71.

The Jays drop to 18-10 overall, 12-5 in BIG EAST play.

Click on the video above to watch the highlights.

CU is at Villanova on Saturday starting at 11 AM on Fox.