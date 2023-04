LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The White team beat the Red, 21-7, on Saturday in Matt Rhule's first spring game as the Huskers head coach.

Nebraska also unveiled the new look Herbie Husker mascot & also honored former head coach Frank Solich by announcing that NU's new locker room will be named after him.

