Holgorsen hired as Huskers full-time offensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football program announced today that Dana Holgorsen has signed a two-year contract to serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator. The announcement was made by the NU athletic department on Monday night.

Holgorsen joined the Nebraska program in early November, first as an offensive consultant, before moving into the role of coordinator and play-caller for the final three games of the season. Holgorsen’s two-year contract will pay him $1.2 million annually.

Under Holgorsen’s direction, Nebraska improved on offense over the final three games, highlighted by a 44-25 victory over Wisconsin on Nov. 23. In that game, Nebraska posted its highest point total since 2021, while its total offense (473), rushing offense (180) and passing offense (293) outputs were all the second-best of the 2024 season.

“We are excited that Dana Holgorsen has agreed to be our offensive coordinator moving forward,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “Dana is one of the elite offensive minds in football, and the progress we made in our final three games provides a glimpse of the potential of our offense under his direction. We look forward to Dana leading our offense into the bowl game and building for the 2025 season.”

Holgorsen joined the Huskers this fall after spending the past 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23). He owns a 92-69 record as a collegiate head coach, ranking second at West Virginia in coaching victories and fifth on Houston’s all-time wins chart.

In addition to being a successful head coach, Holgorsen boasts an impressive resume as an offensive coordinator. Holgorsen spent six seasons as an offensive coordinator at Texas Tech (2005-07), Houston (2008-09) and Oklahoma State (2010). In his six seasons as an FBS coordinator, Holgorsen’s offenses had an average national finish of second in passing offense, third in total offense and sixth in scoring offense. All six of the offenses Holgorsen served as coordinator ranked in the top three nationally in passing, the top six in total offense and the top 13 in scoring offense.

Holgorsen has coached more than 20 All-Americans and 50 NFL Draft picks, including five top-10 picks. His players have won major national awards such as the Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Jet awards. Holgorsen also coached the only two players to be a two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Individuals have excelled in Holgorsen’s offenses. In 19 seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, nine quarterbacks have had a 3,000-yard passing season with a total of 15 individual seasons with 3,000 or more passing yards. Holgorsen has also coached six quarterbacks who have had a 4,000-yard passing season and two who have had a 5,000-yard passing season. There have also been 18 individual 1,000-yard receiving seasons and six individual 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Holgorsen’s 19 seasons as a head coach or offensive coordinator.

Holgorsen coached the all-time FBS leader in touchdown passes and total offense along with the FBS season record holder in completions. He was the coordinator for two of the top four passing offenses in FBS history. Receivers have thrived under Holgorsen, posting seasons where they ranked second in FBS history in touchdown receptions and third in receiving yards.