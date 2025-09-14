Homegrown Husker: Donovan Jones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — This week's Homegrown Husker is Omaha North alum & Nebraska's newest Blackshirt, defensive back Donovan Jones.

"I brought him down here when he was in 1st or 2nd grade," said Donovan's dad, Deondrew. "He loved it. He got to see a lot of great players play,and this is where he wanted to be, so he made it happen."

Deondre & Jill Jones have enjoyed Donovan's time thus far in Lincoln.

"It's been a ride," Deondrew said. "It's been surreal. He constantly worked hard. Even when he got back from the bowl game, he took 2 days off and he was working out again. He's just a grinder and that's all he believes in."

Donovan was recently awarded a Blackshirt before Saturday's game against Houston Christian.

"He studies the game," said Deondre. "He not only loves football, he wants to know everything about it, and whatever the coaches ask of him, he's willing to do, whether it's switch positions, anything, special teams, he's down to do it all."

