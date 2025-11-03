HOMEGROWN HUSKER: Kenneth Williams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska sophomore running back Kenneth Williams has had a breakout season for Nebraska football.

After an 85-yard kickoff return at Maryland, head coach Matt Rhule and Athletic Director Troy Dannen announced he earned a scholarship.

Then, Williams had a 95-yard kickoff touchdown return to begin the second half in the Huskers' win over Northwestern.

Though Kenneth grew up mostly in Michigan, he played his senior high school season at Lincoln High.

His father, Kennie, spoke to 3 News Now before the USC game for Homegrown Husker.

On the 95-yard kickoff return touchdown:

"It felt like I was there with him in person, even though I wasn't there, I know exactly how he felt because we had just had a conversation before the game," Kennie Wililams said. "And he was telling me that if they kicked the ball to him, that's what he was going to do."

On Kenneth earning a scholarship:

"Getting a scholarship (I) was even prouder because of the hard work he put in and the dedication that he gave towards the team," he added. "At first it was a long, rough ride, but he came through and I appreciate Matt Rhule for everything that he's done."

On Kenneth returning to Nebraska for his senior high school season after living there for a few years as a child:

"He always said he wanted to go back and play (at) Seacrest (Field), and then he always said that he wanted to play for Nebraska as well," Kennie Williams said. "He assured me that he was going to go and pull it through, and he did it."

On how football has helped Kenneth grow as a person:

"It matured him, it grew him up. It made him be an outstanding person, hard worker. It showed his determination, and it showed that he's willing to put the work into get whatever he's looking at to get out of it."