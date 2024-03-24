HOW SWEET 16 IT IS! Creighton men beat Oregon in double OT in NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH (KMTV) — For the 3rd time in the last three seasons, the Creighton men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 after beating Oregon late on Saturday night in double overtime, 86-73.

CU will now face the #2 seed in the Midwest Region, Tennessee, next Friday in Detroit, Michigan.

Steven Ashworth's 5th three-pointer of the night gave the Jays the lead for good in the 2nd overtime.

Millard North alum Jasen Green's putback dunk put the game away for Creighton.