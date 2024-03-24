Watch Now
HOW SWEET 16 IT IS! Creighton men beat Oregon in double OT in NCAA Tournament

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Oregon Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Posted at 11:24 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 00:29:17-04

PITTSBURGH (KMTV) — For the 3rd time in the last three seasons, the Creighton men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 after beating Oregon late on Saturday night in double overtime, 86-73.

CU will now face the #2 seed in the Midwest Region, Tennessee, next Friday in Detroit, Michigan.

Steven Ashworth's 5th three-pointer of the night gave the Jays the lead for good in the 2nd overtime.

Millard North alum Jasen Green's putback dunk put the game away for Creighton.

