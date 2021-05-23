Hroch throws complete game as Huskers beat Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team padded its lead in the Big Ten as the Huskers beat #25 Indiana, 3-1, on Saturday night in Bloomington.

NU starter Chance Hroch threw a complete game striking out 10 in the victory. Nebraska now has a 2.5 game lead in the Big Ten standings over 2nd place Michigan. A win on Sunday over Ohio State & Michigan loss against Maryland would clinch the conference title for the Huskers.

Nebraska (28-11) got the scoring started against the Hoosiers in the bottom of the first as Spencer Schwellenbach's double brought in Jaxon Hallmark to make it 1-0. Brice Matthews made to 2-0 Huskers after a solo homer to left in the 2nd.

NU extended its lead to 3-0 on Matthews' RBI triple scoring Mojo Hagge.

The Huskers will go for their 8th straight win when they face Ohio State on Sunday at noon on BTN.

Earlier on Saturday, the Big Red rallied from a 9-2 deficit to defeat the Buckeyes, 11-9.