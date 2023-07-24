Husker baseball commit Grego hoping to play infield & pitch at Nebraska

OMAHA (KMTV) — Bellevue West junior Drew Grego says he’s always felt like baseball was his “thing.”

“I went from tee ball straight into kid pitch,” he said. “I played up; when I was eight I played with 10-year-olds and I feel like that got me more mature and everything.”

That maturity continued through his first two years of high school playing for head coach Jason Shockey.

“Drew’s an awesome player,” Shockey said. “As good of a player he is, he’s as good if not better of an individual. Continually works on his craft. He’s one of the first freshmen that we’ve had that have started as a freshman last year.”

All that work led to an offer to play at Nebraska, which Grego accepted in the winter.

“I got invited to their camp and it was kind of like a ‘we want you to come here,’” Grego said. “And so I went and I showed out really well, and the next few days they offered me a scholarship.”

He said a major factor in his decision was Husker head coach Will Bolt.

“He really knows how to run a nice program, and I think he’s gonna turn the program around. How he takes care of his players, I just really like how he does it.”

With two years of high school left, Grego’s determined to stay motivated and make his mark with the Thunderbirds, both at shortstop and on the mound, and hopes to do the same with the Huskers when he gets to Lincoln.

“I’d like to majority hit and play the infield, but I love to pitch too, so I’d definitely do it to help them out,” he said. “I get it there’s gonna be guys in front of me but I just want to try to work my hardest to play right away and then make it to that next level.”