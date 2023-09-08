Husker fans travel to Boulder for rivalry face-off

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a rivalry weekend with the Huskers set to play, now ranked 22nd, Colorado Buffaloes. It will be a face-off between the two new head coaches and traveling fans say they're optimistic.

"I'm hoping for the best, hope we can keep it competitive. Colorado is a better team than we thought but, you know, just go out there, hopefully, we show improvement and that's all we're asking for," said Tyler Bergmeier, a Nebraska graduate.

Despite the loss to Minnesota last week, Husker fans are staying hopeful.

"I think Husker Nation will show up and show out, so we ready for it," said Dalhia Lloyd.

"We expect a lot of red," said Dalhia's husband, Dante Lloyd.

There were high hopes for the Husker faithful at Eppley Airfield, but not every traveler is rooting for the red.

"I know a lot of them remember the days in the '90s when both teams were really really good, so you know the energy, like I said, is going to be crazy but it'll be a great game," said Christian Kloster, whose son attends Colorado Boulder.

With history rooted in this rivalry, fans on both sides will be sure to show passion for their teams come Saturday.

"I think there will be high tension with Deion Sanders being the head coach out there and them having success the first week of the season," said Bart Ellingson who's attending the game with high school friends.

"We ready for anything. But, we've heard ... a lot of rumors or a lot of stories from the past, so it's going to be intense," said Dante.

It's a game that many across the country will have their eyes on with score predictions on many people's minds.

"Sadly, I'll probably have to go 31-27 Colorado," said Bergmeier.

"More than 10-13 probably but…" said Kloster.

"24-20 Nebraska…" said Dante.

"I'mma say whatever score leads to Nebraska winning," said Dalhia.

"I would say that we'll probably be able to squeak out a fourth quarter win, probably 24-21, something along those lines," said Ellingson.

Game predictions aside, fans said they're ready for a weekend they won't forget.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. on Fox.

