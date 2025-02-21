Husker football cancels games against Tennessee, adds two MAC schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced on Friday that it has cancelled its 2026 & 2027 games against Tennessee & instead is replacing those with Bowling Green & Miami Ohio.

From Nebraska Athletics:

The University of Nebraska’s previously scheduled non-conference matchups with the University of Tennessee in 2026 and 2027 have been cancelled, and the Huskers have announced three non-conference additions in the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

“We are making plans to embark on major renovations of Memorial Stadium that may impact our seating capacity for the 2027 season,” Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “The best scenario for us is to have eight home games in 2027 to offset any potential revenue loss from a reduced capacity. The additional home games will also have a tremendous economic benefit on the Lincoln community.”

Nebraska has replaced Tennessee on the schedule with home games against Bowling Green University on Sept. 12, 2026, and Miami (Ohio) University on Sept. 11, 2027. Additionally, Nebraska has added a matchup against Northern Iowa on Sept. 18, 2027, to complete its non-league schedule for 2027.

The matchups with Bowling Green and Miami are the first against each of those opponents in Nebraska history. The Huskers’ 2027 meeting with Northern Iowa will be the second between the schools, following Nebraska’s 34-3 win last September in the first-ever matchup of the programs.

The 2027 season will mark the first time Nebraska has played eight home games at Memorial Stadium since 2013. Nebraska enters the 2025 season with 403 consecutive sellouts at Memorial Stadium.

Future non-conference series against Autonomy 4 Conference opponents include the University of Arizona (2028, 2031), the University of Oklahoma (2029, 2030), the University of Cincinnati (2032) and Oklahoma State University, (2034, 2035), none of which are impacted by the scheduling changes.

