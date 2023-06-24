Husker football lands commitments from Bellevue West stars Hall, McMorris

OMAHA (KMTV) — Nebraska football just gained two more offensive threats in its 2024 recruit class.

Bellevue West wide receivers Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris announced their commitments Friday morning while on their official visit in Lincoln.

They join their quarterback Danny Kaelin, who announced his commitment to the Huskers a few weeks ago.

Both Hall and McMorris are four-star recruits.

McMorris caught for nearly 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, while Hall had 974 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.