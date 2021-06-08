Husker Heartbreak: Nebraska loses to Arkansas in Fayetteville Regional final of NCAA baseball tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team lost a heartbreaker to #1 Arkansas on Monday night in the Fayetteville Regional final of the NCAA Tournament, 6-2.

The Huskers (34-14) had their season come to an end one win short of the Super Regionals.

NU had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 5th but couldn't hold on as the Razorbacks took the lead in the bottom of the 8th on a bases loaded wild pitch and then extended it with a three-run pinch-hit home run by Charlie Welch.

Arkansas (49-111) advances to the Fayetteville Super Regional to face NC State.

The Big Red took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd with a solo home run by Luke Roskam.

Nebraska added to the lead in the lead in the 3rd with a RBI groundout by Jaxon Hallmark that scored Mojo Hagge.

But then the Hogs turned it on with solo home runs by Casey Opitz and Robert Moore in the 5th and 6th innings respectively to even things up. Jake Bunz' wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th allowed Christian Franklin to score the go-ahead run. One batter later, Bunz gave up the three-run homer to Welch that put the game out of reach for NU.