HUSKER HEARTBREAK: Nebraska volleyball falls in five sets to Penn State in national semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KMTV) — In a thrilling five-set match between the 2024 co-Big Ten champions, Penn State reverse-swept Nebraska 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13 on Thursday night in the NCAA volleyball national semifinals.

The Huskers fell behind 12-8 in the fifth set on two kills from Jess Mruzik and a block from former Husker Caroline Jurevicius and Nebraska native Jordan Hopp, but a kill from Merritt Beason and a block from Harper Murray and Andi Jackson cut the deficit to two.

Nebraska fought off two match points, before Camryn Hannah tooled the Husker block and won it for the Nittany Lions.

Jess Mruzik led Penn State with 26 kills, while Jurevicius had 20.

Murray had a double-double for the Huskers with 20 kills and 15 digs.

Andi Jackson added 19 kills, and Rebekah Allick had 10 blocks.

NU senior libero Lexi Rodriguez made Husker history in the match, passing Justine Wong-Orantes as Nebraska's career digs leader.

The record was 1,890 and Rodriguez broke it on her ninth dig. She had 15 total in the match.

The Huskers jumped to a 12-7 lead in the first set before the Nittany Lions came back to tie it at 13.

There were 10 ties total in the set, which Nebraska ultimately won 25-23 on two consecutive Jackson kills.

In the second set, Penn State pulled ahead to a 3-0 lead before the Huskers scored four in a row to make it 4-3.

After an Izzy Starck kill got the Nittany Lions within one at 8-7, NU started to pull away, ultimately taking the set 25-18.

Nebraska fell behind 15-11 in the third set and eventually cut the deficit to 24-23, but a Murray attacking error won it for Penn State.

The Huskers were the first to 20 points in the fourth set, but the Nittany Lions came back with a vengeance, fighting off two match points to ultimately win 28-26.

Penn State will face Louisville, coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly, in the national championship match Sunday at 2 p.m.