TAMPA (KMTV) — The #1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team fell to Texas in the national title match on Sunday in Tampa in three sets, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11.

NU ends its season with a 33-2 record while Texas ends the year with a 28-4 record and its 2nd straight national championship.

The 19,727 fans was a NCAA indoor attendance record for a volleyball match.

Nebraska is now 3-5 in the NCAA Tournament all-time against Texas.