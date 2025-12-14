HUSKER HEARTBREAK: Nebraska volleyball loses five-set thriller to Texas A&M in regional final

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday in the Lincoln regional final of the NCAA volleyball tournament, Nebraska found itself in a position it hadn't been in since August 31, 2025 against Kentucky: down two sets, needing a reverse sweep to win.

This time, a trip to the final four in Kansas City was on the line.

NU bettered Texas A&M in the third and fourth sets, with the latter ending in a 37-35 score, but could not overcome an early fifth-set deficit.

The Aggies avoid the reverse sweep, winning the fifth set 15-13, and will advance to face Pitt in Kansas City in the national semifinals.

Nebraska's season ends with a 33-1 record.

Harper Murray had a career-high 25 kills for the Huskers and Rebekah Allick added 15, but it was not enough to hold off the Aggies.

In a crucial and extended fourth set, it took the Huskers 10 set points—while fighting off three Texas A&M match points—to win on a kill by Virginia Adriano.

Nebraska fought off two match points in the fifth set, but Logan Lednicky sealed the win for A&M.

She had 24 kills in the match, while teammate Kyndal Stowers had 25.

This marked Nebraska's first loss since the 2024 national semifinals to Penn State, and it is the first time since 2022 the Big Red have lost at home and have not advanced to the final four.