Husker pitcher Emmett Olson picked in fourth round of MLB Draft

SEATTLE (KMTV) — The Miami Marlins selected Nebraska left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson in the fourth round of the MLB Draft Monday.

With the 110th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Miami @Marlins have selected Emmett Olson. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PJGWSAg5qg — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) July 10, 2023

He joins fellow Huskers Brice Matthews (28th overall) and Max Anderson (45th overall), marking the first time three Nebraska players have been selected in the first four rounds of the draft in program history.

In the 2023 season, Olson held batters to a .227 average, struck out 80 and walked 30 in 82 innings.