Husker pitcher Emmett Olson picked in fourth round of MLB Draft

John Peterson/AP
Nebraska's Emmett Olson (38) throws a pitch against Illinois during an NCAA college baseball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 15:18:22-04

SEATTLE (KMTV) — The Miami Marlins selected Nebraska left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson in the fourth round of the MLB Draft Monday.

He joins fellow Huskers Brice Matthews (28th overall) and Max Anderson (45th overall), marking the first time three Nebraska players have been selected in the first four rounds of the draft in program history.

In the 2023 season, Olson held batters to a .227 average, struck out 80 and walked 30 in 82 innings.

