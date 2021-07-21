Watch
Huskers AD Trev Alberts invites former head coach Frank Solich to attend game

<p>3 Jan 2002: Head coach Frank Solich of Nebraska meets with quarterback Eric Crouch #7 and the rest of the offense before the start of the Rose Bowl National Championship game against Miami at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Miami won the game 37-14, winning the BCS and the National Championship title. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/Getty Images</p>
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 10:32:50-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts congratulated former head coach Frank Solich on his retirement Wednesday, inviting him back to Memorial Stadium for a game this year.

"Remarkable career for a man that has had a profound impact on so many, myself included," said Alberts.

Solich announced his retirement from Ohio University last Wednesday due to a health issue.

