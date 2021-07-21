Huskers AD Trev Alberts invites former head coach Frank Solich to attend game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts congratulated former head coach Frank Solich on his retirement Wednesday, inviting him back to Memorial Stadium for a game this year.

"Remarkable career for a man that has had a profound impact on so many, myself included," said Alberts.

Solich announced his retirement from Ohio University last Wednesday due to a health issue.

Congratulations on your retirement. https://t.co/nGTRdoJ8Ld — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) July 21, 2021

