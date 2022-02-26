Watch
Huskers fall to Hawkeyes on Senior Night

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) shoots against Nebraska's Lat Mayen (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 23:13:57-05

LINCOLN (KMTV) — One day after Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced that men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg would return for a 4th season, the Huskers lost at home to #25 Iowa on Senior Night, 88-78.

Nebraska led by as many as seven in the first half but Iowa rallied to take a 36-35 lead in the locker room. Tony Perkins scored a game-high 20 points for the Hawks.

NU fell to 7-21 overall, 1-16 in Big Ten play while the Hawkeyes improved to 20-8 overall & 10-7 in the league.

The Huskers play at Penn State on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. on BTN.

