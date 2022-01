EAST LANSING (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team lost at #10 Michigan State on Wednesday night, 79-67. The Huskers had a brief five point lead in the first half.

But the Spartans turned it on the 2nd half pulling away for their 8th straight win.

The Huskers fell to 6-9 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten.

NU visits Rutgers on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. on BTN.