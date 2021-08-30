Huskers head coach Frost on sellout streak in jeopardy: "We need you there"

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers head coach Scott Frost on Monday was asked about Nebraska football's 375 game sellout streak being in jeopardy this Saturday against Fordham at Memorial Stadium.

"If there's still some tickets out there, buy them up and come watch this team," Frost said. "This is a special group of kids with a lot of character, a lot of talent. We can't wait to play in front of the fans so we need you there."

NU is coming off a 30-22 loss last Saturday at Illinois in the season opener.

"I hope nobody lost excitement after Saturday," said Frost. "This team has a chance to be really good. I think this team is going to prove a lot to a lot of people."

As of Monday morning, there were still several tickets available through the university & on the secondary market going for as little as $12.

Saturday's game starts at 11 a.m. on BTN.

