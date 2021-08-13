Huskers head coach Frost says number of vaccinated players headed in right direction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says the number of Huskers players who have had the COVID-19 vaccine is headed in the right direction.

"We're doing everything we can to try to educate the guys," Frost said following Friday's practice. "We had some resistance to it. We had four people come in and talk to the team in the first four days. We've provided opportunities for the guys who weren't vaccinated to get vaccinated. I feel really good about where we're at numbers-wise and we'll keep working on it. I don't think there's any question, like I've said multiple times, your best chance to have an uninterrupted season as a player and as a team is to have a high vaccination rate."

Frost says he is planning on attending the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday night in Memorial Stadium.

"I'm excited," Frost said. "I'm just excited to see the stadium full again."

Frost says his favorite Garth songs are "Callin' Baton Rouge" & "Everytime That It Rains". He said he plans to watch from his skybox on the west side.

Frost confirmed Huskers junior tight end Travis Vokolek will miss some time with an undisclosed injury but didn't think it would be long-term.

Vokolek, a former Rutgers player, had nine catches for 91 yards last season for NU.

Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from FCS school Northern Arizona, has moved from wide receiver to tight end to help depth at the position.

Frost said the Huskers held a scrimmage on Friday but he wasn't happy with how many penalties the team committed.

"We had too many flags on the ground," Frost said. "This team needs to understand they're good enough to be in every game if we don't do things to beat ourselves."

The Huskers open the 2021 season at Illinois on August 28.