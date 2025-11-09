Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Huskers hold off UCLA at Rose Bowl for 7th win of season

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson gestures after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team held on to beat UCLA, 28-21, late Saturday night at the Rose Bowl as the Huskers earned their 7th win of the season.

TJ Lateef went 13 of 15 for 205 yds & 3 TD in the true freshman's first start in his home state.

Emmett Johnson, meanwhile, rushed for 129 yds on the ground on 28 carries and a touchdown. The junior also caught three passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Big Red improved to 7-3 overall, 4-3 in Big Ten play.

NU now has a bye week before heading to Penn State on November 22nd.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
