HUSKERS HONORED: Cook, several Nebraska volleyball players earn Big Ten awards

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Big Ten champion & #1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team racked up a handful of conference awards on Thursday.

John Cook was named the league's Coach of the Year, while setter Bergan Reilly was named Setter of the Year.

Harper Murray earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Lexi Rodriguez was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

Merritt Beason & Lexi Rodriguez were named unanimous 1st Team All-Big Ten selections. Harper Murray & Reilly also were named to the 1st team. Murray, Reilly & Andi Jackson were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Jackson & Bekka Allick were named 2nd Team All-Big Ten.

Wisconsin's Sarah Franklin was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

The Huskers host Long Island on Friday in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament starting at 7 PM on ESPN+.