Huskers interim head coach Joseph takes away practice music, Blackshirts

Posted at 10:48 PM, Sep 15, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football interim coach Mickey Joseph took away music in practice this week as well as the Blackshirts as the Huskers prepare to face #6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

But Joseph emphasized it was not done as a punishment.

"One team, one heartbeat," said Joseph on Sports Nightly on Thursday. "We're all going to wear the red and white. And then, when we feel like you deserve the Blackshirts, we'll give them back to you. But, it's a great tradition here. We're going to keep the tradition going. But right now, we're 0-0 with me. So I'm going to give the Blackshirts back when I think they should."

NU hosts the Sooners starting at 11 AM on Saturday on Fox.

