LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team led by as many as 21 in the 3rd quarter but then the Huskers had to hang on for dear life to squeak out a 71-67 win over Michigan State on Thursday in Lincoln.

Isabelle Bourne scored a game-high 20 points for the Big Red.

Nebraska's at last-place Northwestern on Monday starting at 6 p.m. on BTN.