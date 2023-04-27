Huskers' Murray adjusting to college volleyball after graduating high school early

OMAHA (KMTV) — As the Nebraska volleyball team prepares for its spring match against Wichita State on Saturday, freshman Harper Murray is adjusting to college life and competition.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter is one of six new faces on the Huskers, and she graduated high school early to join the team for spring practices.

It's something she's been looking forward to since she committed to playing for head coach John Cook.

And she's already learned more about her playing style.

"I'm a little more of a mental player than I thought I was," Murray said. "And I think coming in here I have to give myself some grace with that just because it's a really new high level of volleyball for me."

Saturday's match will give the Huskers an opportunity to test their chemistry on the court ahead of the fall season.

"We're all still learning how to play together, play with confidence, trust each other, that's something that's gonna come with time," Murray said, "but I think that it's coming together really well."

The Huskers play in Central City at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Coverage will be on NPM.