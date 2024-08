LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has named Dylan Raiola as its starting quarterback for the August 31 season opener against UTEP.

Dylan Raiola will start at quarterback for the Huskers vs. UTEP#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/iNVFEOjSvf — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) August 21, 2024

The true freshman comes in with plenty of hype as a five-star recruit & one of the top ranked QB's in the 2024 class.

The Huskers kick off against the Miners at 2:30 PM on August 31 on Fox.