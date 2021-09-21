Huskers staying positive despite close loss at Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team is trying to take the positives out of its close loss at #3 Oklahoma last Saturday.

"I want kids to go into games expecting to win," head coach Scott Frost said. "And I think they did. They were disappointed after. So we have to balance that disappointment with the enthusiasm of how much better of a game they played and how much better of a game we played how much better of a team we are right now. But we have to go prove that and we get another opportunity against another ranked team on the road this week."

The Huskers visit #20 Michigan State on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on FS1.