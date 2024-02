LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team knocked off #2 Iowa on Sunday in Lincoln, 82-79.

Caitlin Clark scored 31 points for the Hawkeyes & is now 8 points short of the NCAA career scoring record.

It was the first women's basketball sellout in the history of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

NU improved to 16-8 overall, 8-5 in Big Ten play.

Iowa fell to 22-3 overall, 11-2 in the league.