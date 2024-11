LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that former Houston & West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen will call plays on offense for the Huskers the rest of the season.

Rhule confirmed Marcus Satterfield is still on staff.

The Huskers head to USC on Saturday starting at 3 PM Central on Fox. It was also announced on Monday that NU's final home game against Wisconsin on Novemer 23rd will start at 2:30 PM on BTN.