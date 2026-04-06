Jordan Larson's volleyball career ends in home state; teammates share what she's meant to them

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jordan Larson played her final match as a professional volleyball player Saturday, April 4 at Baxter Arena.

LOVB Nebraska fell to LOVB Austin in five sets, and Nebraska did not make the LOVB playoffs.

Larson, a Nebraska native, former NCAA champion with the Huskers and four-time Olympian, reflected on being able to end her legendary career in her home state.

"I feel like what I've done in the sport ... there's a lot of people that have led the way," she said. "And so it feels ... not in my wheelhouse per se. I'm a more quiet person and reserved. But I'm just immensely grateful and just, it's cool to be able to do it back here.

"You guys see the product out here, but there's so much love and understanding and in the culture piece, like, how do you come together as a team? How do you treat each other? How do you show up for one another? Like, that to me is the bread and butter."

LOVB Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez—who Larson coached when she was an assistant with the Huskers during the 2023 and 2024 seasons—appreciates the time she's been able to spend with Larson in different capacities.

"Younger me would have never imagined, you know, being friends with a four-time Olympian," Rodriguez said, "and so ... just the mentorship and the leadership and the friendship I think will carry with me forever."

Laura Dijkema—a setter for LOVB Nebraska who first played against Larson in international competitions—said Larson was "difficult to crack" as an opponent, but has grown to become a friend.

"I feel like she's so much more than this 'volleyball machine,'" Dijkema said. "She's (a) super warm person, super selfless, and she likes to make the personal connections ... and she was the leader of our team."

Larson will still have a role with LOVB Nebraska as a part owner.