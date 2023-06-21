Jordy Bahl talks coming home to play for Husker softball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Softball star and brand new Husker pitcher Jordy Bahl held her first press conference Tuesday since transferring from Oklahoma.

"I never wanted to leave home," Bahl said. "This place and these people mean so much to me. And so it would just be so cool to capitalize on what this team can do and have little girls dream of playing for this program."

Head coach Rhonda Revelle said she's happy to have the two-time national champ and reigning Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player on her squad.

"When she moved in a different direction, there was never one hard feeling from any of our staff," she said. "We have always been Jordy Bahl fans, as a person first, as an athlete second. And that never wavered.

"When she was calling me I was hoping that it wasn't to tell me she was going to Creighton or Omaha."

Bahl will be honored at the Omaha Storm Chasers game on June 30.