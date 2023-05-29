Watch Now
Kalkbrenner returning to Creighton for senior season

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton plays during a game against UC Riverside at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Bluejays beat the Highlanders handily, 80-51.
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 18:39:25-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — Ryan Kalkbrenner announced Monday he will return to Creighton for his senior basketball season.

The Bluejays center participated in the NBA Draft Combine, but maintained his college eligibility.

Kalkbrenner averaged almost 16 points, more than 6 rebounds and two blocks per game in the 2022-23 season.

He was a First Team All-Big East selection.

Kalkbrenner was also a finalist for the following awards: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for National Center of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lefty Driesell Award .

