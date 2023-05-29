Kalkbrenner returning to Creighton for senior season

OMAHA (KMTV) — Ryan Kalkbrenner announced Monday he will return to Creighton for his senior basketball season.
I am coming back to Creighton for another year.— Ryan Kalkbrenner (@RyanKalkbrenner) May 29, 2023
The Bluejays center participated in the NBA Draft Combine, but maintained his college eligibility.
Kalkbrenner averaged almost 16 points, more than 6 rebounds and two blocks per game in the 2022-23 season.
Big Man “Back” on Campus!! #GoJays x @RyanKalkbrenner pic.twitter.com/W0nAVxVAwR— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) May 29, 2023
He was a First Team All-Big East selection.
Kalkbrenner was also a finalist for the following awards: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for National Center of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lefty Driesell Award .