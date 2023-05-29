Kalkbrenner returning to Creighton for senior season

OMAHA (KMTV) — Ryan Kalkbrenner announced Monday he will return to Creighton for his senior basketball season.

I am coming back to Creighton for another year. — Ryan Kalkbrenner (@RyanKalkbrenner) May 29, 2023

The Bluejays center participated in the NBA Draft Combine, but maintained his college eligibility.

Kalkbrenner averaged almost 16 points, more than 6 rebounds and two blocks per game in the 2022-23 season.

He was a First Team All-Big East selection.

Kalkbrenner was also a finalist for the following awards: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for National Center of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lefty Driesell Award .