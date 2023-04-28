Kelce brothers podcast taping draws NFL commissioner, Eric Stonestreet, Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a star-studded live recording of Travis and Jason Kecle’s latest podcast episode, New Heights, Wednesday night at the Kansas City Music Hall.

The podcast grew in popularity as Travis’ Chiefs and Jason’s Eagles squared off in Super Bowl LVII in February.

As part of festivities surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, the brothers scheduled a recording of their latest episode in front of a live audience.

On Wednesday night, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took to the stage first to introduce the pair.

Later in the show, comedian and Kansas City, Kansas-native Eric Stonestreet joined the discussion, as did Patrick Mahomes. Also included were former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Derrick Benitz of Black Fox Photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (left) and Travis Kelce on stage during a taping of the New Heights podcast at the Kansas City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Derrick Benitz of Black Fox Photo Patrick Mahomes (left), Chad Henne and Travis Kelce on stage during a taping of the New Heights podcast at the Kansas City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The headline bit of the show featured Travis shaving the head of his shirtless brother.

—