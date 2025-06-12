Watch Now
Kozeal's Homecoming: Millard South alum back in Omaha with Arkansas for CWS

Millard South alum Cam Kozeal is back in Omaha playing for Arkansas in the CWS &amp; was able to share an emotional moment on the field with his dad on Thursday.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series kicked off with its annual fan & media day Thursday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha as all eight teams held an open practice before the games begin on Friday.

Many eyes were on Millard South alum & Arkansas standout Cam Kozeal. The sophomore infielder is hitting .346 this season with 15 home runs for the Razorbacks.

It was an emotional moment for Cam on Thursday when he hugged his dad, Matt, who works for the grounds crew at the ball park.

"It was a cool feeling," said Cam. "It's good to be back in Omaha. Give my dad a hug there on the warning track. I saw him pregame on the field. I told him should have mowed because the grass is really long. That's okay. It's a great feeling being back. A lot of kids, some of my siblings were in there. It was kind of cool to see all those little faces and smiles. It's cool."

Arkansas faces LSU Saturday night at 6 PM on ESPN.

