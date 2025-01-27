LARSON LEAVING: Jordan Larson no longer will be Nebraska volleyball assistant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team announced on Monday that Jordan Larson will no longer serve as an assistant coach.

Statement from Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook:

"Following the season, Jordan Larson informed me that she has decided to move on from being part of our coaching staff. While I am disappointed we won't have her on staff anymore, I am thankful to Jordan for all that she has done for our program over these past two seasons, helping us go 66-5 with trips to the NCAA Final and NCAA Semifinals. It wasn't easy for her while balancing the Olympics and a professional playing career at the same time, but she gave everything she had to our players and to the Nebraska volleyball program and she will be missed. It has been fun watching Jordan begin her LOVB Omaha career and we hope she has a great season."