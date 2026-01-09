LARSON'S LAST RIDE: Former Huskers volleyball legend announces retirement

GRETNA (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball standout & Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson announced on Friday that this will be her last season playing professionally.

Larson's announcement:

"After this year, I’ll be stepping away from competitive volleyball, and rather than marking the finish line now, I want to spend this season honoring the people, places, and moments that shaped it all. Every gym, every jersey, every teammate, coach, and fan has played a role, and this year is my way of saying thank you.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to play this game alongside people who pushed me, challenged me, supported me, and believed in something bigger than themselves. None of it happened alone. This season is for the shared work, the memories, the lessons, and the love for the game that’s been constant from the very beginning.

So let’s celebrate it—together. One more season of competing, connecting, and appreciating just how special this ride has been.

Grateful for every step. Ready for one more."

🏐♥️"Every gym, every jersey, every teammate, coach & fan has played a role & this year is my way of saying thank you."



An emotional Jordan Larson discusses her upcoming final season of playing the game she loves & has given so much to. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/DKzDMlOqcy — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) January 9, 2026

The following is a release from LOVB Nebraska:

Jordan Larson, arguably the greatest volleyball player from the United States, has announced that the 2026 LOVB Nebraska Volleyball season will be her last on the court as a professional athlete.

Best known for her career with the U.S. National Team, Jordan is one of three volleyball athletes in history with four Olympic medals. She captained the squad to its first-ever Olympic gold medal in 2021, earning MVP and Best Outside Hitter honors in Tokyo. She also led the U.S. to silver medals in 2012 and 2024 and bronze in 2016 for what is by far the country’s best run of Olympic success. At the local level, hometown hero from Hooper, Nebraska, led her Nebraska Huskers to a 2006 National Championship, 2005 Runner-Up finish, all while earning All-American honors three times.

To honor Jordan in a way that reflects what she stands for – family, friends and love for the entire volleyball community in Nebraska, LOVB is proud to introduce the Kae Community Award, named in honor of Jordan's mom, Kae.

Kae made sacrifices -- big and small -- to help Jordan pursue and realize her volleyball dreams. Through unwavering support, selflessness, and belief, Kae helped shape not only the elite athlete Jordan has become, but also the person she is today. Nominations of those who, like Kae, have gone above and beyond to support another’s volleyball journey, and through their actions, have made a lasting difference in the lives of others, begins today.