LAST LAP FOR LIZZY: Local swimmer competes for late sister

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Mercy senior swimmer Grace Swoboda will go for her first state individual gold medal this month motivated by the loss of her sister, Lizzy.

Grace Swoboda would often spend much her of summer swimming with her little sister, Lizzy.

In September 2021, Lizzy was diagnosed with a brain tumor & passed away the following March.

Grace will now try to win her first individual state swimming gold medal this month motivated by Lizzy.

