LAST LAP FOR LIZZY: Local swimmer competes for late sister
Omaha Mercy senior swimmer Grace Swoboda goes for her first individual state gold medal motivated by her late sister, Lizzy.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 12, 2024
OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Mercy senior swimmer Grace Swoboda will go for her first state individual gold medal this month motivated by the loss of her sister, Lizzy.
- Grace Swoboda would often spend much her of summer swimming with her little sister, Lizzy.
- In September 2021, Lizzy was diagnosed with a brain tumor & passed away the following March.
- Grace will now try to win her first individual state swimming gold medal this month motivated by Lizzy.
