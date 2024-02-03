LAURIDSEN LEGACY: Bennington's Kyler Lauridsen aiming for third wrestling state title

Kyler Lauridsen is a junior wrestler at Bennington going for his third Class B state title. He already has a three-peat of titles with the football team.

He’s following in the footsteps of his older brother, Kael, a four-time state champ for the Badgers.

Video shows Kyler’s past appearances at the state championships, and a practice where he goes through the motions the day before a meet.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

LAURIDSEN: “You gotta know how to lose but you gotta hate losing more than you like winning.

A mantra that drives Bennington junior Kyler Lauridsen on the mat and the gridiron.

He’s already got a three-peat of state titles with the football team; and this winter he’s going for another in wrestling.

LAURIDSEN: It’s a little bit of pressure, but I try to just have fun.

Hold up, a little bit?

Did I mention he’s also the younger brother of four-time state champion Kael Lauridsen?

LAURIDSEN: I want to follow in his footsteps, he set out the path for me. He’s my older brother so I don't want him to have like a step ahead; I want to hang with him. We would get competitive in the room. Coaches would try to keep us away but once in a while we’d run into each other. He’d usually beat me but he’d just keep me pushing.

COACH ALAN PORKONY: That’s the one thing that really he’s improved on this year is the leadership. He became a really good leader, especially to our incoming freshmen. Teaching them obviously the work ethic in the practice room. He really has become a very good leader for us.

And that will be put to the test in less than two weeks at the state championships, where young wrestlers, hoping for success like Kyler’s, can see what perseverance and dedication can bring.

LAURIDSEN: Live with no regrets, every practice leave with no regrets, just push yourself as much as you can.