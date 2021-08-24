Little League World Series: Hastings, Nebraska avoids elimination beating Washington

The Hastings, Nebraska baseball team avoided elimination at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Monday night by beating Sammamish, Washington, 3-2.

Hastings improved to 2-1 in Williamsport & has now gone further than any other Nebraska team at the Little League World Series.

Hunter Nepple had a two RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd to open the scoring. Nepple also earned the win on the mound going the distance striking out seven.

Nebraska stays alive with a 3-2 win over Washington! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/alOanYAUMR — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 24, 2021

Hastings will next play on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against a team to be determined.