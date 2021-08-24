Watch
Little League World Series: Hastings, Nebraska avoids elimination beating Washington

Tom E. Puskar/AP
Hastings, Neb.'s Hunter Nepple delivers a pitch against Toms River, N.J., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Nebraska won 5-2. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 21:28:12-04

The Hastings, Nebraska baseball team avoided elimination at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Monday night by beating Sammamish, Washington, 3-2.

Hastings improved to 2-1 in Williamsport & has now gone further than any other Nebraska team at the Little League World Series.

Hunter Nepple had a two RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd to open the scoring. Nepple also earned the win on the mound going the distance striking out seven.

Hastings will next play on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against a team to be determined.

