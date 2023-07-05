Local rodeo standout to compete in high school national championships

WESTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ella Lacey and her horse, Legit, are just that. The duo recently qualified in barrel racing for the national high school rodeo championships later this month in Wyoming.

The recent Wahoo grad met the 15 year old horse in April 2022.

"When I bought him, he actually rolled and then walked up to me and we connected right away," said Ella. "And his past owner said that he chose me so it's really nice having such a nice horse and I feel blessed to have him."

According to Ella's mom, Kari, Ella took an interest in riding as early as two or three years old.

"I'd set up the barrels and she'd go around them the wrong direction," said Kari. "So I'd put rocks on the barrels showing her which side she needed to be on and she learned from there."

Eventually, Ella earned enough confidence to compete in rodeos right along side her mom and eventually surpass her.

"I was thrilled," Kari said. "Absolutely thrilled. Definitely, you always want your kids to be better than you are."

This past May, the future Husker finished in the top four in Nebraska just making the cut to qualify for nationals.

"She was back at the trailer and saddling her horse, getting it a drink," said Kari. "And I was walking back and tears were just rolling down my eyes because I was just so happy for her."

"I think he can run with anyone," said Ella. "So I have high hopes for nationals. I know that he can do it but we've just got to go out and make good runs."

In the next few years, Ella wants to follow in her mom's footsteps again by competing in the Mid-States regional rodeo circuit.

"It's been really fun just traveling with my mom and I've learned a lot," said Ella.